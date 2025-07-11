Video row erupts after IT notice to Shirsat; Raut posts clip, minister denies cash claim

Maharashtra's social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat has found himself at the centre of controversy after a video surfaced online allegedly showing him in a private room with a bag suspected to be filled with cash beside him.

The footage went viral just a day after Shirsat confirmed receiving an income tax notice seeking an explanation for a sharp increase in his assets between the 2019 and 2024 Assembly elections.

The video was posted on social media by Sanjay Raut, leader of the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) faction. Raut wrote, "I feel pity for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis! How many more times will he just sit and watch his reputation being torn to shreds? Helplessness has another name - Fadnavis!"

The Telegraph Online has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the video.

Shirsat contended that the bag seen in the video, placed beside his bed, contained clothes and not cash as claimed by Raut.

Shirsat, who represents Aurangabad (West) and is a member of the Shiv Sena faction led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, confirmed that the Income Tax Department had issued him a notice. He said the notice sought clarification on the growth of his personal assets over the past five years.

"Some people had filed a complaint against me with the income-tax department, based on which I was issued a notice. I was supposed to respond to it on Wednesday, but requested for more time. I will give a proper response. Nothing wrong has been done," the minister said.