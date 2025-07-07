MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Farmer suicides in Marathwada surge 20%: 520 deaths reported in first half of 2025

Beed district, where 126 farmers committed suicide in the first half of the current calendar year, topped the list in the central Maharashtra region

PTI Published 07.07.25, 07:07 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Eight districts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region registered 520 farmer suicides between January and June (up to June 26) 2025, up 20 per cent from 430 such cases reported in the same period last year, according to a state revenue department report.

Beed district, where 126 farmers committed suicide in the first half of the current calendar year, topped the list in the central Maharashtra region.

Eight districts of Marathwada had witnessed 430 farmer suicides between January and June 2024. During the same period in 2025 (up to June 26) 520 agriculturists killed themselves in the region, said the report.

Also Read

This represented a nearly 20 per cent rise in farmer suicides.

During the January-June 2024 period also, Beed remained on top among districts with 101 farmer suicide cases, said the report.

This year, ex-gratia payment has been given to the affected families in 264 out of 313 qualified cases, while 146 cases are under scrutiny. Also, 61 cases were found ineligible for compensation, a three-fold rise from 20 in January-June last year, it added.

District-wise farmer suicide cases from January-June 2025 were: Beed (126), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (92), Nanded (74), Parbhani (64), Dharashiv (63), Latur (38), Jalna (32) and Hingoli (31).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

