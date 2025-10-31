Exide Industries postpones Q2 board meet amid ongoing income tax department survey

Exide Industries, the automobile and industrial battery manufacturer, postponed a scheduled board meeting on Thursday, citing an ongoing income tax department survey.

The meeting, originally set for October 30, was to consider the company’s unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

“We hereby inform you that the income tax department is conducting a survey at the company’s offices and manufacturing units in India since October 29, 2025. The proceedings are underway and the company is extending its full co-operation to the department,” Exide said in a stock exchange filing.

“At present, there is no material impact on the business operations of the company due to the aforesaid action. In the event there is any further material update that requires intimation under the Sebi Listing Regulations, the company will make necessary disclosures in accordance with regulatory provisions,” the filing said.

A fresh date for the board meeting had not been informed to the stock exchanges at the time of filing the report.

The company has also not specified which offices or manufacturing units were under the survey of the income tax department. The company has 11 manufacturing plants and three lead-recycling plants across India.

The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited, is setting up a 12 GWh (gigawatt-hour) green-field lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant in two phases, each of 6 GWh, in Bangalore.

The first phase is expected to be operational this financial year, and the company has made a total investment of ₹3,947.23 crore, according to an exchange disclosure.

Income tax sources said that a survey is typically done to gather information, verify accounts and check compliance with tax laws.

Surveys are done during business hours and authorities can retain books of accounts for a limited time.

Exide’s scrips at ₹383.15 were down 0.43 per cent over the previous close at the Bombay Stock Exchange.