MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 31 October 2025

Bandhan Bank Q2 profit falls sharply to Rs 112 crore on high slippages, low margins

MD and CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta says the bank’s profitability is under pressure due to microfinance stress and faster rate transmission but expects recovery as deposit costs ease

Our Bureau Published 31.10.25, 07:24 AM
Partha Pratim Sengupta in Calcutta on Thursday

Partha Pratim Sengupta in Calcutta on Thursday Stock Photographer

The post-tax profit of private lender Bandhan Bank decreased to 112 crore during the second quarter of the current financial year from 937 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income of the bank stood at 2,589 crore compared with 2,934 crore in the year-ago period.

Bandhan Bank MD and CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta attributed the less-than-expected performance during Q2FY26 to a combination of transmission of interest rates, higher slippages and subdued growth in microfinance advances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 75-basis-point repo cut in the first quarter was proactively passed on to our customers from the first day of Q2, and that has a short-term impact on the margins.

As the repricing of deposits takes place over the next few quarters, we expect to see the full benefit of lower funding costs, which will help improve margins and support profitability,” Sengupta told analysts at the earnings call of the company.

“Slippages remained elevated, reflecting the ongoing stress in the EEB (microfinance) segment, which was anticipated to be corrected during the quarter, but it seems that it will continue for 1-2 months.

“Growth in the EEB portfolio remains subdued as the full impact of the industry-level guardrails is taking a longer time to materialise than anticipated,” said Sengupta, adding that the growth in advance came largely during the end of the quarter, which made limited contributions to the profit and loss in the second quarter.

RELATED TOPICS

Bandhan Bank
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai hostage trauma for kids: Captor with air gun shot, 17 children and 2 adults rescued

Mumbai police sources said the 'mentally unstable' hostage taker was shot after he cocked a gun — which turned out to be an air gun — at the police
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Quote left Quote right

BJP uses Bengalis as a vote bank but never seeks to understand their culture or emotions

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT