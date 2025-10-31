MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
YouTube TV says Disney channels including ESPN, ABC to go dark after deal talks fail

'Our contract with Disney has reached its renewal date, and we'll not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefiting Disney’s TV products'

Reuters Published 31.10.25, 09:46 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Reuters

Google's YouTube TV on Thursday said Disney's networks, including ESPN and ABC, will go dark on its platform after the two companies failed to reach a new licensing deal.

"Our contract with Disney has reached its renewal date, and we'll not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefiting Disney’s TV products," YouTube TV said in a post on X.

"Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to reach a fair deal, and starting today, Disney programming will not be available on YouTube TV. This means you will no longer be able to watch channels like ABC and ESPN or access recordings from these networks in your Library," YouTube TV wrote on X.

Disney did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

