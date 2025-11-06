MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 November 2025

Evonith Steel to quadruple capacity with Rs 6,000cr expansion, eyes acquisitions and IPO

The Nithia Capital-backed firm aims to scale up through brownfield expansion and acquisitions as India’s steel demand surges and prepares for a ₹2,000cr IPO to fund growth

Sambit Saha Published 06.11.25, 07:03 AM
Jai Saraf

Jai Saraf Sourced by the Telegraph

UK-based investment firm Nithia Capital’s portfolio company, Evonith Steel Group, is targeting a four-fold increase in production capacity to 6 million tonnes through a combination of brownfield expansion and strategic acquisitions, as it positions itself to capitalise on India’s accelerating demand for steel.

Evonith, which came to existence five years back by acquisitions of Uttam Galva Metaliks and Uttam Value Steels through insolvency process, also plans to tap the primary market to raise about 2,000 crore to part-finance the expansion plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our immediate goal is to expand the current facility from 1.4mt to 3.5mt with an investment of 5,500–6,000 crore over the next 2.5 to 3 years. Beyond that, we plan to grow to 6mt through inorganic expansion — primarily acquisitions and scaling them up,” Jai Saraf, founder and CEO of Nithia Capital, said in an interview with The Telegraph.

Saraf, who went to St. Xaviers college on Park Street in Calcutta, said steel assets in the mineral rich eastern region would be on his radar for acquisition. These regions provide proximity to both raw materials and end markets, which is critical given India’s high logistics costs, he argued.

In the recent past, Nithia is learnt to have looked at Electrosteel Steels, which Vedanta had acquired via IBC. However, the sale process of the Bokaro, Jharkhand-based steel unit did not make headway.

Saraf, who spent the formative years of his career working for steel czar Lakshmi Niwas Mittal before setting up Nithia in 2010, outlined how Evonith was turned around after its acquisition.

“Historically, they (Uttam twins) produced about 0.5 million tonnes per annum. Today, we’re at 1.4 million tonnes, having invested 1,500 crore in modernisation, debottlenecking and equipment health,” Saraf said.

The Wadhwa, Maharashtra-based units will be expanded to 3.5mt for which environment clearance is being sought. The unit will mostly produce flat steels.

In FY26, Evonith is likely to post revenue of around 7,000 crore compared with around 5,000 crore in FY25. The current EBITDA is about 1,200 crore and will likely reach 1,500 crore next year, Saraf said. Two days back, Crisil rated the company’s long-term debt facility as ‘AA-’.

RELATED TOPICS

Evonith Steel Steel Plant Steel Sector
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahabharat Ground Zero: Tej Pratap & Tejashwi in fight for Lalu Yadav's legacy

The public falling-out between Lalu’s sons has exposed deep fissures in Bihar’s most storied political family. Tej Pratap’s expulsion in May followed a controversy over a Facebook post featuring him with a woman and hinting at a relationship
Mamata Banerjee speaks during the massive protest rally against the special intensive revision (SIR) in Calcutta on Tuesday. 
Quote left Quote right

BJP weaponising constitutional bodies to tilt the electoral scales in their favour

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT