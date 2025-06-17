Ethiopian Airlines begins non-stop service from Hyderabad to Addis Ababa

The GMR group, which manages Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, on Tuesday announced the launch of new direct flight services from Hyderabad to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

According to a release from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), the inaugural flight on Tuesday successfully departed for Addis Ababa after a celebratory ceremony attended by senior officials from GHIAL, key officials from Ethiopian Airlines and other airport stakeholders.

This new route marks a significant milestone in expanding the airport’s international connectivity, offering a crucial air link between South India and the African continent.

With three weekly evening departures from Hyderabad, passengers can look forward to a seamless and comfortable journey of 6 hours and 25 minutes, it added.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL said, “We are delighted to welcome Ethiopian Airlines passenger services to Hyderabad. This new direct route to Addis Ababa reinforces our commitment to connecting Hyderabad with key international destinations.” Africa is an emerging market with increasing strategic importance, and this flight will serve as a critical bridge for commerce, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two regions, he noted.

We are confident that this new service will be well-received by passengers looking for convenient and efficient connectivity to Africa.

The direct connection is expected to facilitate greater opportunities for business, leisure, and tourism travellers, while also opening new doors for trade and investment between India and Africa.

