Eternal unveils flexible 26-week parental leave usable over three years

Eternal Ltd, which runs businesses including food ordering and delivery platform Zomato and quick commerce Blinkit, on Wednesday said it has introduced a new structure for its 26-week parental leave, usable over three years with the option to start leave before childbirth.

The policy supports all parents - birthing, non-birthing, adoptive, and those welcoming children through surrogacy - regardless of gender, Eternal said in a statement.

"This new policy reflects not just our evolving understanding of modern parenthood, but also our commitment to creating an environment where every individual feels seen, supported, and empowered to thrive, both at work and at home," Eternal Vice President - HR, Niharika Mohanty said.

The company said its policy change comes after extensive consultation with Eternal's parent community, revealing that family needs extend far beyond the immediate post-birth period.

"Research shows that about 75 per cent of working parents report feeling torn between career responsibilities and family moments throughout their child's first three years and not just the initial months," it added.

The flexible leave policy is part of Eternal's broader parental support infrastructure, which includes day-one newborn insurance coverage through integration with the company's group health policy, and fertility and family planning support, including egg freezing coverage and infertility treatment benefits, among others.

