Apple’s new iPhone Air sells out within minutes of China launch despite tariff tensions

Apple's iPhone Air sold out within minutes of its launch in China on Friday, notwithstanding the current tariff war between Washington and Beijing.

The new iPhone instant sale also underscores its popularity among Chinese consumers despite competition from Android devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strong sales followed Apple CEO Tim Cook's visit this week to promote the product in the world's largest smartphone market amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between China and the US. Cook is the chairman of an advisory body at China's Tsinghua University's management school.

During his visit, he also met Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng, who heads China's trade delegation, which is currently holding trade talks with the US to resolve tariffs on Chinese exports. Pre-sales for the iPhone Air, which supports only e-SIM, began at 9 am local time on Friday, more than a month later than most of the world.

Minutes after bookings opened, the model was sold out at all bricks-and-mortar stores in Beijing and Shanghai, as well as in cities like Tianjin, according to Apple’s website. Online shipments were delayed by one to two weeks, according to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

The robust demand reflects the positive reception of Apple's newest and thinnest model in the Chinese market despite heightened competition from local brands such as Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi, which are striving to expand in the higher-end market in a challenging economy, the report said. The Chinese smartphone market contracted 3 per cent year on year in the third quarter, with Vivo capturing an 18 per cent share to claim the top spot. Huawei and Apple followed in second and third place with 16 per cent and 15 per cent shares, respectively, trailed by Xiaomi and Oppo.

Cook has emerged as one of the most prominent US business leaders actively engaging with Chinese consumers and government officials.

On Thursday, he also met Commerce Minister Wang Wentao to discuss various topics, including bilateral economic and trade relations and Apple’s growth in China, according to the Post report. The CEO expressed Apple's commitment to strengthening ties with China, contributing to the country's “high-quality development” and fostering cooperation between the two nations, which he deemed essential for global economic progress, according to a statement from the ministry.

Cook said on his personal Weibo account that Apple was collaborating with Beijing's Anzhen Hospital, renowned for its cardiological research, to explore how Apple Watch users in China could use the device to monitor potential heart issues.

He also announced a donation to Tsinghua University to help “foster the next generation of environmental leaders”.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.