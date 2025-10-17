'3.5 times faster AI performance': Apple launches new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip

Apple has unveiled the next evolution of its pro-grade laptop — the new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip. The Cupertino company says the notebook ushers in a major leap in AI performance while retaining its signature mix of power efficiency, design and portability.

At the heart of the upgrade lies the M5 chip, built on third-generation 3-nanometre technology and featuring a next-generation 10-core GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core. Apple claims up to 3.5 times faster AI performance and up to 1.6 times faster graphics than its predecessor, the M4. This results in smoother rendering, faster AI model execution, and more fluid creative workflows — all while maintaining up to 24 hours of battery life.

For users who run large language models locally or use AI-driven creative tools, M5 represents Apple’s most advanced silicon yet. The enhanced Neural Engine — 16-core — allows tasks such as text-to-image generation, code compilation, and AI video enhancement to run markedly faster. Developers using apps like LM Studio or designers employing generative tools such as Draw Things can expect noticeably shorter processing times.

For students, creative enthusiasts, developers, business professionals, and more, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro brings next-generation speed and powerful on-device AI.

Apple has also refined the system’s memory and storage. With up to 150GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and SSD performance up to twice as fast as the previous generation, users can manipulate large datasets or load AI models directly on device without lag. Configurations now go up to 4TB of storage.

John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice-president of hardware engineering, said the M5 marks “the next big leap in AI for the Mac”, adding that the new MacBook Pro offers “a huge boost in graphics performance, accelerating demanding workflows for everyone from students to creatives and developers.”

The MacBook Pro’s hallmark features remain intact. The Liquid Retina XDR display offers up to 1600 nits of peak HDR brightness, while the six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio continues to set the benchmark for laptop acoustics. A 12MP Centre Stage camera, studio-quality microphones and a robust set of ports ensure the device remains suited for professional use.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 speeds up a variety of workflows, such as enhancing video projects with AI tools or playing demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition.

Running on macOS Tahoe, the laptop gains enhanced Spotlight search, Live Activities synced with iPhone, and deeper integration of Apple Intelligence — the company’s suite of privacy-focused generative AI tools. Live Translation and expanded Shortcuts capabilities promise to make everyday tasks smarter and more intuitive.

Available in space black and silver, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 starts at ₹1,69,900. Pre-orders are open, with availability beginning October 22.