MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 14 January 2026

Elon Musk says Tesla to offer full self-driving only via subscription after February 14

Currently, Tesla allows its electic vehicle owners to purchase FSD (Supervised) for a one-time payment of $8,000 or a subscription of $99 per month in the US

Reuters Published 14.01.26, 01:18 PM
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Model 3 uses autopilot FSD beta to navigate city streets in California

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Model 3 uses autopilot FSD beta to navigate city streets in California Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the electric vehicle maker's full self-driving (FSD) software will only be available as a monthly subscription after February 14.

Currently, Tesla allows its electic vehicle owners to purchase FSD (Supervised) for a one-time payment of $8,000 or a subscription of $99 per month in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

FSD is an assistance system that requires drivers to pay attention and intervene if needed.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last year opened an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with its FSD system, based on over more than 50 reports of traffic-safety violations and a series of crashes.

Tesla has added the term "Supervised" for FSD in passenger vehicles. It uses an unsupervised version of the software when moving cars from assembly lines to delivery lots at some of its factories.

Autopilot helps Tesla vehicles accelerate, brake, and stay in lanes on highways. FSD enables vehicles to change lanes and obey traffic signals on city streets.

RELATED TOPICS

Tesla
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan signs up with firm connected to main crypto business of Donald Trump’s family

Islamabad partners with US President-linked World Liberty Financial for digital payment exploration, source says; announcement agreement expected during visit by WLF CEO Zach Witkoff
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

China should understand that it is not the India of 1962. It is the Bharat of 2026

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT