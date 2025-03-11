MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Either a large group or country is involved: Elon Musk claims massive cyberattack against X

According to Downdetector, in India, the interruptions peaked around 3:30 pm, with nearly 2,200 reports from users, and surged again around 7:30 pm as 1,500 reports were received on the outage tracking website

Published 11.03.25, 07:09 AM
Representational image File picture

Billionaire Elon Musk-owned X suffered a major service disruption on Monday, with thousands of users globally reporting issues multiple times.

According to Downdetector, in India, the interruptions peaked around 3:30 pm, with nearly 2,200 reports from users, and surged again around 7:30 pm as 1,500 reports were received on the outage tracking website.

At 10:28 pm, Downdetector showed more than 1,100 reports flagging issues and 981 reports had been received from Indian users as late as 11:28 pm.

Downdetector's graph showed that the issue subsided after a while but then complaint reports poured in every few hours.

Services remained patchy till Monday evening -- appearing to be partially restored at times before being disrupted again.

Globally, the extent of impact was far more severe (US and UK bore the maximum brunt as per reports).

According to Downdetector, nearly 53 per cent of problems were related to the website, 41 per cent to the app and 6 per cent to server connections.

During the disruption, users were unable to refresh the feed, upload posts, and greeted with the message "Something went wrong, try reloading".

In a post on X late on Monday, Musk said, "There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X." "We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing…," he said. PTI MBI SZM SZM

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

