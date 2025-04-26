MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Confederation of Indian Industry to bridge state gap with MSME, encourage responsible growth

Highlighting that the state has the second-largest number of MSMEs in India, CII West Bengal chairman Debashis Dutta stated that the council will partner with the state government to connect these smaller businesses with larger industries, creating business opportunities for them

Our Bureau Published 26.04.25, 05:57 AM
(From left): CII’s West Bengal State Council vice-chairman Rupak Barua, chairman Debashis Dutta and CII West Bengal office head Dipankar Bhattacharjee in Calcutta on Friday

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-West Bengal State Council announced its plan on Friday to strengthen the state’s economy by focusing on micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and encouraging environmentally responsible growth.

Dutta explained that CII will help MSMEs access its specialized centers and promote the use of digital tools, such as the government’s GeM procurement platform, to expand their business reach.

To improve the capabilities and market access of key industries like leather, textiles, gems and jewellery, and engineering, CII proposed a cluster-based development strategy. The council also suggested creating a district-level development plan for North Bengal to stimulate industrial growth in that area.

A significant focus will be on helping MSMEs improve their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, with the CII helpdesk offering support for incorporating sustainability.

Additionally, the council plans to offer training programs in partnership with leading institutions like IIFT, ISI (Indian Statistical Institute), and IIP (Indian Institute of Packaging).

CII emphasised that it will also prioritise sectors such as agriculture and food processing, logistics, defence, healthcare, and tourism.

