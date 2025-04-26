Indian airlines carried 1.45 crore passengers in March, up 8.79% from last year: DGCA

Indian airlines carried 1.45 crore passengers in March, an increase of 8.79 per cent compared to the year-ago period, according to official data released on Saturday.

The Indian carriers had flown a total of 1.33 crore passengers in March 2024.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during March 2025 were 145.42 lakh as against 133.68 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in its monthly domestic passenger traffic report.

In the month gone by, IndiGo transported a total of 93.1 lakh passengers with a market share of 64 per cent while Air India Group (full-service carrier Air India and low-cost carrier Air India Express) flew 38.8 lakh passengers with 26.7 per cent market share.

The two other major carriers - Akasa Air and SpiceJet - flew 7.2 lakh and 4.8 lakh passengers, respectively in March 2025, cornering market share of 5 per cent and 3.3 per cent.

IndiGo delivered the highest on-time performance (OTP) at 88.1 per cent for March 2025 followed by Akasa Air at 86.9 per cent while that of Air India Group and SpiceJet was at 82 per cent and 72.1 per cent, respectively.

OTP has been computed for four metro airports -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

