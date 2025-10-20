MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Dibrugarh-bound Air India Express flight returns to Guwahati mid-air after technical snag

Moments before landing, the pilots observed a problem in the avionics related to one of the wings,

PTI Published 20.10.25, 08:00 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A Dibrugarh-bound Air India Express flight on Monday returned to Guwahati after developing a technical snag, and later flew to its destination following rectification of the problem, officials said.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 carrier took off from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati at 12.20 pm and was scheduled to land at Dibrugarh airport at 1.25 pm.

However, moments before landing, the pilots observed a problem in the avionics related to one of the wings, an official said.

"It immediately decided to return to Guwahati. After engineers did a thorough check and rectified the problem, the flight IX-1186 flew from Guwahati and reached Dibrugarh at 6.20 pm," he added.

There was no report of any injury to any passenger.

Queries sent to Air India Spokesperson remained unanswered.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

