Air India Express to operate 20 daily flights to 15 cities from Navi Mumbai International Airport

Air India group on Tuesday said it will commence commercial flights from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport with its low-cost arm, Air India Express, operating 20 daily departures to over 15 cities in the first phase of operations.

This will be scaled up to 55 daily departures, including five international, by mid-2026, Air India said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jointly owned by Adani Group and Maharashtra's town development authority CIDCO, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set for inauguration later this month.

"We look forward to commencing operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport. We are happy to work with Adani Airports to build NMIA not only as a point that connects to the rest of India, but also as one of the country's key global transit hubs for both -- passengers and cargo -- given its strategic geographical location," said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India.

In the initial phase of the new airport's operations, Air India Express will operate 20 daily departures or 40 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) to and from the new airport, connecting 15 Indian cities.

By winter 2026, the Air India group aims to further expand its operations to 60 daily departures (120 ATMs) from the facility, seamlessly connecting passengers to key domestic and international destinations.

Air India Express' planned operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport will significantly enhance connectivity to and from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to destinations within and outside India, while facilitating seamless international transit through the new airport, it said.

"This partnership will redefine Mumbai's connectivity landscape and strengthen India's twin-airport strategy. NMIA's adoption of technology for enhancing efficiency and best-in-class experience for passengers will play a pivotal role in delivering seamless and superior passenger journeys for decades to come," said Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

The greenfield airport in Navi Mumbai International is being built in five phases, with the launch phase expected to accommodate 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and handle 0.5 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo.

Upon full completion, NMIA will have the capacity to serve 90 MPPA and handle 3.2 MMT of cargo annually, Air India said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.