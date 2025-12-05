MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 05 December 2025

Reliance readies Jio Platforms IPO, could become India’s biggest public offering

Company is drafting prospectus and consulting banks as new IPO rules approach, with Jio potentially raising Rs 38,000 crore at a valuation of up to Rs 15 lakh crore

Our Bureau Published 05.12.25, 05:46 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture

Reliance Industries has started work on an initial draft prospectus for a listing of Jio Platforms, people familiar with the matter said, in what is expected to be India’s biggest-ever initial public offering, according to a Bloomberg report.

The company is informally speaking with banks to prepare a prospectus that they plan to file with the markets regulator as soon as possible, the sources told Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The draft prospectus filing and formal appointment of bankers will happen after new rules on Indian IPOs come into effect, the people said. Sebi has approved reducing the minimum dilution in IPOs to as low as 2.5 per cent for companies with a post-issue market capitalisation above 5 lakh crore ($55 billion), but the change hasn’t been implemented yet.

Bankers are proposing a valuation of as much as 15 lakh crore ($170 billion) for Jio, people familiar with the deliberations have said previously. That’s more than rival telecom firm Bharti Airtel, which is valued at about 12.5 lakh crore ($140 billion).

Under the new rules, Jio could raise about 38,000 crore if it achieves the top end of that valuation and decides to go for the minimum dilution.

RELATED TOPICS

Reliance Industries Reliance Jio IPO
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Off-guard IndiGo grounds India: 550 cancellations on Day 3, more in store

Many fliers bristled at being forced to miss important engagements; one alleged that after a nine-hour delay, 'at the last moment you guys cancelled' the flight
The crowd at the rally addressed by Mamata Banerjee in Behramporeon Thursday. Picture by Samim Aktar
Quote left Quote right

Over half of SIR-related deaths were Hindus. BJP, don’t cut down the very branch that seats you

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT