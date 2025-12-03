DGCA orders probe as Air India flies aircraft with ‘lapsed airworthiness certificate’

Aviation regulator DGCA has reportedly launched an investigation into Air India after the airline allegedly operated an aircraft on eight commercial sectors without a valid airworthiness review certificate.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it had also grounded the aircraft in question.

The airworthiness review certificate (ARC) is an annually issued document that validates an aircraft’s compliance with safety and airworthiness standards.

The DGCA did not specify the aircraft type, though the title of its press release referenced the registration code of an Airbus A320, and a person with direct knowledge confirmed to Reuters that the case involved the single-aisle jet.

The probe comes at a time when Air India is already dealing with the fallout from the June Boeing Dreamliner crash that killed 260 people, financial losses from Pakistan’s airspace ban on Indian carriers, and multiple warnings from the DGCA this year over safety lapses.

Air India said it had flagged the lapse to the DGCA on 26 November and had suspended staff involved in the decision pending further review.

“An incident involving one of our aircraft operating without an airworthiness review certificate is regrettable,” an Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The airline added: “Air India remains unwavering in its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational integrity and safety, and any deviation from mandated compliance protocols is treated with utmost seriousness and is unacceptable to the organisation. As soon as this came to our notice, it was duly reported to the DGCA, and all personnel involved in the decision have been suspended pending further review. We have initiated a comprehensive internal investigation and are fully cooperating with the regulator.”

According to reports, the civil aviation ministry said Air India is delegated the authority to issue the ARCs for its fleet after an annual review of maintenance records, physical condition and regulatory compliance.

Following Air India’s merger with Vistara in 2024, the DGCA decided to issue the first ARC for all 70 former Vistara aircraft. While 69 renewals were completed after satisfactory compliance, the 70th aircraft was grounded for an engine change after its ARC renewal application was submitted. During that period, the ARC expired, but the aircraft was released into commercial service once the engine replacement was completed.

According to reports, the DGCA has instructed Air India to identify and plug gaps in its systems, while the airline has begun an internal investigation to implement corrective measures and prevent future lapses.

The annual safety audit of Air India had earlier found 51 safety deficiencies, including inadequate pilot training, use of unapproved simulators and a poor rostering system, according to a government report seen by Reuters.