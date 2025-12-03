MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Wednesday, 03 December 2025

India airport check-in systems hit by global Microsoft outage; flights delayed

Airlines have switched to manual check-in and boarding procedures, with at least four carriers — IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express — affected

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 03.12.25, 11:35 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

Check-in counters at multiple airports across the country experienced disruptions on Wednesday morning following a system outage, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source said that the technical glitch has resulted in delays for several flights.

At Varanasi airport, a passenger advisory stated, "Microsoft Windows reports major service outages globally. IT services/ check in systems at airports are impacted."

It also noted that airlines have shifted to manual check-in and boarding processes to keep operations running.

At least four carriers — IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express — have been hit by the outage, the message said.

There was no immediate response from Microsoft or the affected airlines regarding the issue.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) posted an update on X at 7.40 am, saying, "Some domestic airlines are currently experiencing operational challenges, which may lead to delays or schedule challenges.

"Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," it added.

Further details about the outage and its impact were not immediately available.

Microsoft
