DGCA extends IndiGo's damp leasing of two Turkish Airlines' wide-body planes by 3 months till August 31

Currently, IndiGo is operating two B777-300 ER aircraft under damp lease from Turkish Airlines and the current lease is to expire on May 31

PTI Published 30.05.25, 08:33 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday granted a three-month extension to IndiGo on damp leasing two Boeing 777 planes from Turkish Airlines to avoid sudden flight disruptions that will cause inconvenience to passengers, according to sources.

Currently, IndiGo is operating two B777-300 ER aircraft under damp lease from Turkish Airlines and the current lease is to expire on May 31.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the damp leasing of the two aircraft by three months till August 31, the sources said.

The airline had requested for an extension of six months.

In the wake of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country earlier this month, there has been an increased focus on the airline's ties with Turkish Airlines.

On May 15, aviation security watchdog BCAS revoked the security clearance for Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd in the "interest of national security".

Some online travel portals and associations have also issued advisories asking people not to visit Turkiye.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

