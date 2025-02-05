MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 February 2025

Vote to oust Rashmi Saluja will proceed as Delhi High Court refuses to halt Religare general meeting

Saluja had filed the petition in the high court citing the resolution is illegal and that it violates the Companies Act 2013 apart from being contrary to the directions of the Reserve Bank of India

Our Special Correspondent Published 05.02.25, 11:06 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to pass an interim order to halt the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) whose shareholders will vote on a resolution for the re-appointment of Rashmi Saluja as a director on February 7.

Saluja had filed the petition in the high court citing the resolution is illegal and that it violates the Companies Act 2013 apart from being contrary to the directions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Saluja, her appointment was for a fixed period of five years ending in February 2028 and therefore there was no need to vote on the resolution.

She had also maintained that her appointment under Section 196 of the Companies Act, exempts her from retirement by rotation.

The Burman family of Dabur have announced an open offer to acquire 26 per cent from the public shareholders of REL which commenced on January 27.

The court, however, said Saluja has not made any prima facie case to grant an interim injunction. REL shares ended at 236.10 on Tuesday, down 0.88 per cent.

``Plaintiff has failed to establish a prima facie case in her favour for grant of interim injunction,” Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaura observed.

Three of the country’s proxy advisory firms Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS)and InGovern Research have recommended that shareholders vote against the resolution.

``The ongoing scrutiny of Religare raises questions about the effectiveness of governance under her leadership which reflects poorly on her oversight and governance capabilities,” InGovern said.

Reacting to these reports, REL has said that they are `orchestrated and motivated’.

RELATED TOPICS

Religare Enterprises Rashmi Saluja Delhi High Court
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As Bengal tries to woo business, a familiar, tell-tale crisis hits Bengali TV & films industry

Bengal Global Business Summit kicks off Wednesday against backdrop of renewed confrontation within the filmmaking and entertainment fraternity. There’s also a shadow of RG Kar in it
Benjamin Netanyahu with Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

US will take over the Gaza Strip... We'll own it and create an economic development

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT