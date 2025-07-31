MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 31 July 2025

Air India's Boeing 787-9 plane to London aborts takeoff at Delhi airport due to technical issue

'An alternative aircraft is being deployed to fly the passengers to London at the earliest. Our ground staff is extending all support and care to the guests to minimise inconvenience caused due to this unexpected delay'

PTI Published 31.07.25, 04:39 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

Air India's Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which was to fly to London, aborted takeoff at the Delhi airport due to a technical issue on Thursday.

"Flight AI2017, operating from Delhi to London on July 31, returned to the bay due to a suspected technical issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the takeoff run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks," an airline spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source said the flight was to be operated with a Boeing 787-9 plane.

"An alternative aircraft is being deployed to fly the passengers to London at the earliest. Our ground staff is extending all support and care to the guests to minimise inconvenience caused due to this unexpected delay," the statement said.

Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

After Trump's penalty threat, Indian state refiners 'pause Russian oil purchases'

Private refiners Reliance Industries, and Nayara Energy are the biggest Russian oil buyers in India, but state refiners control over 60% of India's overall 5.2 million barrels per day refining capacity
Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 31, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

The government is examining the implications of these tariffs and is in touch with stakeholders

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT