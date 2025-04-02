Naidu rules out cap on airfares, advocates balanced approach to pricing

Virtually ruling out the possibility of capping airfares, civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said there should be a balanced approach to ensure that air ticket prices remain reasonable and airline business also does not turn unviable.

Acknowledging that airfare is a very contentious topic of discussion, the minister also asserted that the government will take action in case there are any malpractices with respect to pricing of air tickets.

He made the remarks in the Rajya Sabha while replying to the discussion on the Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025. The bill was passed by the Upper House.

“When it comes to airfares it is a work in progress and a lot of things need to come into place... so capping the airfares and trying to have a one-stop approach is not followed by any country,” Naidu said.

The minister said if one tries to break down the airfare itself, there will be hundreds of things which affect the prices, including ATF cost and leasing charges.

“We are trying to have dynamic airfare pricing, and definitely inside that if there is anything for which malpractices are there... definitely the ministry is going to take necessary actions. We will ensure those situations do not arise.”

Jet fuel price

The price of Jet fuel, or ATF, was cut by a steep 6.1 per cent on Tuesday. The rates of commercial LPG that is used in hotels and restaurants were also reduced by ₹41 per 19-kg cylinder in the monthly revision done in line with benchmark international prices.