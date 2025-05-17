City-based Cosmic Birla group sets sight on a group turnover of Rs 8,000 crore by 2030

City-based Cosmic Birla group, which has businesses across manufacturing, automotive and real estate, has set its sight on a group turnover of ₹8,000 crore by 2030, on the back of organic growth and inorganic expansion.

“There are 22 group companies. The group turnover last year was ₹1,522 crore. By 2028, the aim is to touch ₹6,000 crore, and by 2030, we are aiming for ₹8,000 crore. It will also depend on the inorganic expansion that we are planning,” Aditya Vikram Birla, chairman and managing director of Cosmic Birla Group, told The Telegraph on Friday.

The group has earmarked a capital expenditure of ₹1,200 crore by 2027, of which a certain amount has already been invested. The spend would be towards supporting capacity expansion in Bengal, an inorganic acquisition of a wagon company through the NCLT route by the group’s listed entity Cosmic CRF to build the company’s presence in Chandigarh and Rajasthan, and also expanding the presence of the group’s automotive arm — Cosmic Raft EV — in Uttar Pradesh.

“We are planning to invest ₹250 crore in a high-capacity casting plant at Barjora in Bengal. We have acquired about 10 acres of land through DRT auction, and we are looking to set up a casting plant with a capacity of 25,000 metric tonnes of finished castings annually, catering to both railways and defence sectors,” said Birla. The plant is expected to become operational by the first quarter of FY27 and will create direct and indirect employment of over 500 people.

The group is also planning to list its automotive business in the SME bourses to expand brand visibility. In 2023, the company acquired Maharashta-based Raft Motors to foray into the e-scooters segment. The group’s listed entity, Cosmic CRF, announced in the stock exchanges last year that it had completed the acquisition of NS Engineering through the NCLT route.

“At the group level, we will be making a capex of ₹1,200 crore by December 2027. Of this, we have already made a capex of ₹150 crore,” said Birla.