MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 23 August 2025

Trump says US to take 10% stake in Intel, signals more corporate interventions ahead

The move follows a $2 billion capital injection from SoftBank Group in what was a major vote of confidence for the troubled US chipmaker in the middle of a turnaround

Reuters Published 23.08.25, 12:05 AM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Reuters

President Donald Trump said on Friday the US would take a 10% stake in Intel under a deal with the struggling chipmaker and is planning more such moves, the latest extraordinary intervention by the White House in corporate America.

An official announcement on the arrangement is expected later in the day, a source familiar with the matter said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development follows a meeting between CEO Lip-Bu Tan and Trump earlier this month that was sparked by Trump's demand for the Intel chief's resignation over his ties to Chinese firms.

Also Read

"He walked in wanting to keep his job and he ended up giving us $10 billion for the United States," Trump said on Friday.

Intel, whose shares rose more than 6%, declined to comment.

The move follows a $2 billion capital injection from SoftBank Group in what was a major vote of confidence for the troubled U.S. chipmaker in the middle of a turnaround.

Federal backing could give Intel more breathing room to revive its loss-making foundry business, analysts said, but it still suffers from a weak product roadmap and challenges in attracting customers to its new factories.

Trump, who met with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan on August 11, has taken an unprecedented approach to national security.

The U.S. president has pushed for multibillion-dollar government tie-ups in semiconductors and rare earths, such as a pay-for-play deal with Nvidia and an arrangement with rare-earth producer MP Materials, to secure critical minerals.

Tan, who took the top job at Intel in March, has been tasked to turn around the American chipmaking icon, which recorded an annual loss of $18.8 billion in 2024 — its first such loss since 1986. The company's last fiscal year of positive adjusted free cash flow was 2021.

RELATED TOPICS

Donald Trump White House
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India to approach future trade ties with US with ‘very open mind’, says Piyush Goyal

India-US trade talks collapsed over India - the world's fifth-largest economy - resisting opening its vast agricultural and dairy sectors
Amartya Sen
Quote left Quote right

I might be sent back to Bangladesh because my ancestral home is in Dhaka

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT