Calcutta realty boom: Apartment registrations jump 41% in 2025

Calcutta has recorded a 41 per cent growth in apartment registration in 2025 (up to July 31) compared with the same period of last year, highlighting a significant surge in homebuyer appetite and the broader expansion of the residential market in the area.

Between January and July 2025, a total of 35,244 apartments were registered in the Calcutta Metropolitan Area, compared with 24,940 apartments in 2024, consultancy firm Knight Frank reported.

This sharp rise stands out against the nominal 3 per cent YoY growth recorded in 2024.

In July alone, 4,662 residential property sales were registered in the CMA, reflecting a 33 per cent year-on-year increase.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and MD, Knight Frank India, said, “Calcutta’s residential market recorded a robust 33 per cent year-on-year growth in property registrations in July 2025, underscoring steady buyer confidence. Apartments under 500 sq ft accounted for 54 per cent of total registrations.”

According to Baijal, the trend contrasts with most other markets across the country, where the shift has been towards larger homes. “Infrastructure upgrades, enhanced connectivity, and the recent softening of interest rates are expected to further strengthen homebuyer sentiment in the low to mid-value segments and help sustain this momentum through 2025.”

Three metro lines, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are also going to spur development. Residential property prices in the city have already surged by over 12 per cent in the past year, with metro-linked micro-markets such as East Calcutta, Rajarhat, and Joka/Behala outperforming broader trends, officials said.

In Howrah, property values have risen by 8 per cent, while commercial rates climbed as much as 30 per cent near new metro stations, they added.

Merlin MD Saket Mohta said connectivity will unlock new growth opportunities, while Emami Realty chief Nitesh Kumar said it is a big boost for the city’s realty industry.