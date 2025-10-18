MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 18 October 2025

China Eastern Airlines to resume Shanghai-Delhi flights from November 9 after five-year gap

The flights will operate three times a week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, the airline's online ticket sales platform showed

Reuters Published 18.10.25, 03:04 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

State-backed China Eastern Airlines will resume Shanghai-Delhi flights from November 9, the airline's website showed on Saturday, as China and India resume direct air links amid a diplomatic thaw after a five-year freeze.

The flights will operate three times a week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, the airline's online ticket sales platform showed. China Eastern Airlines did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

India's foreign ministry said earlier this month that commercial flights between the two neighbouring countries would restart after a five-year freeze.

The announcement followed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to China in over seven years, for a summit meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc. The two sides discussed ways to improve trade ties, while Modi raised concerns about India's burgeoning bilateral trade deficit.

India and China's foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Shanghai-Delhi flights.

India's largest carrier, IndiGo, previously announced it would start daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou.

State-backed Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport said at the time of the IndiGo announcement that it would encourage airlines to open more direct routes, such as between Guangzhou and Delhi.

The two countries suspended direct air links in 2020 after deadly troop clashes along their Himalayan border led to a prolonged military standoff.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan Army chief's latest barb at India: ‘No space for war in a nuclearised environment’

Calling Pakistan a ‘peace-loving country’, Munir says it enjoys strong ties with ‘major powers, including the US and China’
Asim Munir
Quote left Quote right

Taliban should act against militants operating from its soil for terrorist activities in Pak

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT