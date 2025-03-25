Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee invites British businesses to invest in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday invited British businesses to invest in the state in areas such as automation, engineering and artificial intelligence.

Reminiscing the United Kingdom's centuries-old relationship with India and in particular Bengal, she said that Calcutta, the erstwhile name of Kolkata, was the capital of British India till 1911 and that the city still bears testimony to the splendid architecture of the era in its heritage buildings and structures.

Speaking at an interactive session on 'Opportunities in West Bengal' in London, the video of which was shared on the chief minister's Facebook page, Banerjee said that the British industries can help the state in green technologies, smart infrastructure and clean energy sectors.

"We welcome further partnership in areas such as automation, engineering and green manufacturing, artificial intelligence, etc.," she said.

"Let us create win-win outcome together," the chief minister said, urging British businesses to set up shop in West Bengal.

"We share a deep-rooted historical, cultural and economic background that date back centuries," she said.

Banerjee said that several British companies have invested in West Bengal in recent times.

"We offer a business-friendly government... some of our key policies include industrial and economic corridor, logistics, export promotion, new energy manufacturing, data centre, cable landing, etc," she said.

Pointing to women empowerment in the state, Banerjee said that the number of women entrepreneurs in West Bengal is high and that 39 per cent of her party Trinamool Congress's elected members in Parliament are women.

Maintaining that sustainable development can bring about inclusive growth, she said, "That is why Bengal is going ahead." Banerjee urged airlines in the UK to introduce a direct flight between Kolkata and London, mentioning that British Airways used to have a direct flight between the two cities.

Maintaining that it takes 18 hours to reach London from Kolkata, the chief minister said that it would take only eight hours for a direct flight.

She said that everyone, from the student community to businessmen and professionals, is keen on direct connectivity.

"We will give you a fabulous reception," she said to the airlines if they introduce direct flights between Kolkata and London.

The chief minister maintained that the financial health of the state is good.

"West Bengal's GSDP grew by 6.80 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal, whereas India's GDP grew by 6.37 per cent," she said.

Claiming that 57.60 per cent of people in West Bengal were below the poverty line in 2011, when the TMC came to power, the chief minister said, "Now, it has come down to only 8.60 per cent." She said that in the Bengal Global Business summits held over the years by her government, the state has received investment proposals of over Rs 19 lakh crore.

"Out of that, Rs 13 lakh crore investment proposals have already been implemented and the rest is in the process," she said.

Banerjee maintained that in addition, this year's BGBS attracted investment proposals of over Rs 4 lakh crore.

Maintaining that in West Bengal, people from all states live in harmony, she said, "Unity in diversity is our USP."

