regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 June 2025

Chennai-bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai after 'burning smell' detected

The aircraft, however, landed back safely, Air India said in a statement

PTI Published 28.06.25, 08:55 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A Chennai-bound Air India flight was forced to return to Mumbai on Saturday due to a "burning smell" in the cabin.

"Air India flight AI 639, operating from Mumbai to Chennai, on Friday, June 27, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a burning smell in the cabin," the airline said in a statement.

The flight landed "safely" back in Mumbai, and an aircraft change was initiated, Air India said without giving specific details.

The airline further said its ground teams in Mumbai provided all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

