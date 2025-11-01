MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 01 November 2025

Centre’s fiscal deficit at 36.5% of FY26 target on higher capital spending

Fiscal deficit — the gap between the government’s total expenditure and revenue — was 29% of the budget estimates (BE) of FY25 in the first six months of the previous financial year

Our Special Correspondent Published 01.11.25, 09:59 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Calcutta: The Centre’s fiscal deficit stood at 36.5 per cent of the full-year target at the end of the first half of FY26, aided by a spurt in capital expenditure, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.

Fiscal deficit — the gap between the government’s total expenditure and revenue — was 29 per cent of the budget estimates (BE) of FY25 in the first six months of the previous financial year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In absolute numbers, the fiscal deficit was 5,73,123 crore in the April-September period of FY26. The Centre estimates the fiscal deficit for the year at 4.4 per cent of the GDP, or 15.69 lakh crore.

“A welcome 40 per cent spike in capital expenditure widened the GoI’s fiscal deficit. Interestingly, the revenue deficit shrank to 27,147 crore in H1FY26 from 74,155 crore in H1FY25, with a muted 1.5 per cent rise in revenue expenditure, and 30.5 per cent surge in non-tax revenues offsetting the 2.8 per cent contraction in net tax revenues,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra.

She added that the contraction in net tax revenue was an outcome of muted growth in gross tax revenues and a sharp uptick in devolution to the states.

“With an asking growth rate of over 21 per cent in H2FY26 to meet the FY26BE, we are apprehensive that taxes will undershoot the budgeted target,” said Nayar.

The government has budgeted for a net tax revenue of 28,37,409 crore in FY26, of which 43.3 per cent or 12,29,370 crore has been collected as of H1FY26.

RELATED TOPICS

Fiscal Deficit Controller General Of Accounts (CGA)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Nixed or Phoenix?: Nitish's core base closes ranks as sympathy grows for ‘sidelined’ leader

Widely read as a signal that Nitish Kumar’s two-decade-long reign might be drawing to a close, Amit Shah’s remark seems to have inadvertently bolstered the JDU leader’s political standing
Nitish Kumar with the BJP’s Samrat Chaudhary (extreme left), JDU’s Sanjay Jha and LJP’s Chirag Paswan during the release of the NDA’s manifesto in Patna on Friday.
Quote left Quote right

For the first time in history, a coalition’s manifesto was released in just 26 seconds

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT