Centre mulls additional incentives for exporters amid declining exports and US tariff risks: Sources

India's merchandise shipments witnessed a decline in value terms in the three months between November and January

PTI Published 11.03.25, 03:42 PM
Representational image. File picture

The government is considering additional incentives for exporters to arrest the decline in India's exports and mitigate the potential impact of reciprocal tariff threats by the Donald Trump administration, sources said.

Though the government is yet to formulate the exact form of incentives to be given, the Rs 2,250 crore Export Promotion Mission announced in the Budget has room for flexibility in providing more incentives as the schemes are yet to be notified, they added.

India's merchandise shipments witnessed a decline in value terms in the three months between November and January.

Merchandise exports were USD 36.43 billion in January compared to USD 37.32 billion a year ago. In December, it stood at USD 38.01 billion against USD 38.39 billion in December 2023, while its outward shipments declined to USD 32.11 billion in November 2024 from USD 33.75 billion in the year-ago month.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to hold discussions with export promotion councils on Thursday on trade issues.

The meeting assumes significance as the minister has recently returned from Washington after holding trade talks with his US counterparts.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

