BTL EPC acquires MBE Coal & Mineral Technology, expands manufacturing capabilities

BTL EPC Ltd, the engineering company from the Shrachi group, has acquired MBE Coal & Mineral Technology India Pvt Ltd from bankruptcy court for ₹12 crore.

Formerly known as Humboldt Wedeg India, MBE Coal has a manufacturing plant in Kharagpur in Bengal. The acquisition, BTL EPC said, will enhance the company’s manufacturing capabilities and product offerings, particularly in the fields of bulk material handling and mineral beneficiation, leveraging the acquired expertise in centrifuge, crusher, screen and feeder technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The acquisition is a significant step forward in our journey of growth and innovations. MBE-CMT’s legacy and expertise, combined with our own strengths, will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients and solidify our positions. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings in expanding our product business by strengthening our manufacturing capabilities,” Ravi Todi, managing director of BTL EPC, said.

The new acquisition will bring in other benefits for the BTL.

The Kharagpur plant has 5 acres which would allow expansion in the future.

Moreover, MBE-CMT has a carry forward loss of ₹24 crore which can be set off by the acquirer in its balance sheet. BTL plans to merge MBE-CMT with itself and work as a new unit of the company.