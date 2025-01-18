MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 18 January 2025

Bharat Petroleum Corporation bags Rs 31,802 crore loan for Bina Refinery expansion

The project, with an estimated cost of ₹48,926 crore, aims to boost the refinery’s capacity from 7.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 11 MTPA and establish a 1.2 MTPA ethylene cracker unit

Our Special Correspondent Published 18.01.25, 11:38 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) announced on Friday that it has achieved financial closure for its Bina Refinery expansion and petrochemical project by securing a 31,802 crore loan from a consortium of six lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI).

The project, with an estimated cost of 48,926 crore, aims to boost the refinery’s capacity from 7.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 11 MTPA and establish a 1.2 MTPA ethylene cracker unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This petrochemical complex will enable BPCL to produce key downstream products such as Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE), High-density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polypropylene (PP), and aromatics, reducing India’s reliance on imports.

“This expansion will not only meet the rising demand for fuel in central and northern India but also significantly enhance the country’s self-sufficiency in polymer products,” BPCL said in a statement.

The project, located in Madhya Pradesh, is expected to generate substantial economic benefits for the region.

RELATED TOPICS

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) State Bank Of India (SBI) Bina Refinery
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As CBI court readies RG Kar verdict, a look back at the extraordinary five months of churn

A young woman, an on-duty doctor, was found brutalised and killed in the seminar room of a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024; what has followed since then is unprecedented in the city’s recent history
Saif Ali Khan, (inset) Dr. Nitin Dange
Quote left Quote right

Saif is fortunate to have escaped a serious spinal injury. He should thank his stars

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT