Bengaluru airport to charge vehicles overstaying 8-minute free limit at arrival pick-up from December 8

Kempegowda International Airport will begin levying an entry fee on vehicles that exceed the eight-minute free limit in the arrival pick-up area starting December 8.

The airport’s operator, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), announced on Tuesday that it is introducing enhanced pick-up measures aimed at streamlining passenger movement, reducing congestion, and improving safety.

"Bangalore International Airport Ltd is introducing a lane segregation system to enforce discipline, prevent unauthorised parking and reduce dwell times. This will ease kerbside congestion and deter misuse of the pick-up zone in front of the terminals," the statement said.

Under the new lane segregation system, entry to the designated arrival pick-up zones at Terminals 1 and 2 will remain free for all private cars (white-board vehicles). However, charges will apply for misuse or overstaying beyond the prescribed limits.

"The airport will give eight minutes (much higher than international standards) of free use of the zone for all users, beyond which there will be a charge of Rs 150 for overstays from 8-13 minutes and Rs 300 for 13-18 minutes. Any vehicle overstaying beyond 18 minutes will be towed to the nearest police station, and applicable fines and towing charges will be levied," it stated.

BIAL also clarified that all commercial vehicles, including yellow-board taxis and electric cabs, are required to wait for passengers only at designated parking zones.

"To facilitate a seamless pick-up experience, the first 10 minutes of parking will be complimentary. Commercial vehicles arriving at Terminal 1 should proceed to the P4 and P3 parking zones, while those serving Terminal 2 are directed to the P2 parking zone," the statement added.

Speaking on the initiative, Hari Marar, MD and CEO of BIAL, highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline at pick-up zones, particularly as passenger traffic continues to rise during the travel season.

"When passengers and cab operators follow the designated process, the experience becomes quicker, safer and more convenient for everyone involved. We look forward to the support of all stakeholders in making the airport experience seamless and well organised," he said.

BIAL noted that it has recently observed an increase in unauthorised halts, roadside pick-ups, and vehicles waiting outside arrival gates and exit ramps. These practices have contributed to crowding, avoidable delays, safety risks, and traffic disruptions.

"To ensure a smoother and passenger-friendly experience, travellers and cab operators are encouraged to use only designated pick-up points and authorised aggregators such as Airport Taxi, Uber, Ola, Quick Ride, OHM electric cabs and WTI cabs," the airport said.

Any deviations—including halting in unauthorised areas, blocking lanes, or overstaying beyond the permitted waiting duration—will attract fines applicable to both cab operators and individuals found in violation, BIAL added.