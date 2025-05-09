MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 09 May 2025

Banks dismiss rumors: SBI, PNB, others say ATMs well stocked, services uninterrupted

The announcements came against the backdrop of reports on social media that ATMs are likely to be shut in the coming days amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan

Our Web Desk Published 09.05.25, 01:54 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and several other lenders on Friday said their ATMs are fully functional, well-stocked, and that digital services are operating smoothly. They also said that all their digital services are operating smoothly.

The announcements came against the backdrop of reports on social media that ATMs are likely to be shut in the coming days amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check Unit posted on X that a viral WhatsApp message claimed ATMs will be closed for 2–3 days.

"This Message is FAKE. ATMs will continue to operate as usual. Don't share unverified messages," it said.

"All our ATMs, CDMs/ADWMs and digital services are fully operational and available for public use," India's largest bank, State Bank of India, said in a post on social media post 'X'.

India's largest lender also advised its customers not to rely on unverified information.

Similar messages have been posted by Bank of Baroda, Punjab and Sindh Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of India.

"All our digital services too are operating smoothly, ensuring a seamless banking experience from the comfort of your home," Punjab National Bank said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting on cybersecurity preparedness of banks and financial institutions in the evening, the ministry said.

With inputs from PTI

RELATED TOPICS

India-Pakistan War Banks
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL suspended indefinitely due to India-Pakistan military conflict: BCCI official

'It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war,' a BCCI official said, confirming the suspension of the league, which was to wind up on May 25 in Kolkata
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

But James Bond has nothing to worry about, won't be impacted by 100% tariff

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT