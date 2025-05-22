Eye on Rs 3,000 crore turnover, Balmer Lawrie to foray into third-party logistics, railway logistics

Balmer Lawrie, a diversified public sector undertaking, will foray into third-party logistics and railway logistics as it looks to increase its turnover to ₹3,000 crore in 2025-26.

The company’s net income in FY25 was ₹2,577.63 crore, registering a growth of 7.22 per cent over the previous fiscal. Profit after tax stood at ₹232.80 crore in FY25, with a year-on-year growth of 14.41 per cent.

“We are venturing into third party logistics business. It will operate in a hub and spoke model with the main hub at Dankuni with a space of around 150,000 square feet and spokes planned in Siliguri, Guwahati and Bhubaneshwar,” chairman and managing director Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri said on Wednesday, with the possibility of adding cold chain facilities to expand further across various sectors.

“We are also starting our railway logistics business, where we will move cargo from east to north India. The first rake is expected this month, and by the end of September we will have three rakes. We will start with moving finished steel products from SAIL’s Rourkela plant to its depot at Faridabad. As the business scales up, we will also explore more tie-ups,” Palchaudhuri added.

Palchaudhuri further said that Balmer Lawrie aims to become an integrated logistics service provider as it expands its offerings, and even as manufacturing and other services businesses will grow, logistics will grow at a faster pace.

The public sector company also has a goal of achieving a turnover of ₹6,000 crore by 2030.