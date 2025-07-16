SBI board approves Rs 20,000 crore bond issue to domestic investors in FY26

State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 20,000 crore via issue of bonds to domestic investors in current fiscal year.

In a regulatory filing, SBI said its board has "accorded approval for raising funds in INR by issue of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 Bonds, up to an amount of Rs 20,000 crore to domestic investors during FY26, subject to GOI approval wherever required".

Shares of SBI were trading at Rs 831, up 1.74 per cent over previous close on the BSE.

