SBI board approves Rs 20,000 crore bond issue to domestic investors in FY26

Shares of the State Bank of India were trading at Rs 831, up 1.74 per cent over previous close on the BSE

PTI Published 16.07.25, 02:33 PM
State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 20,000 crore via issue of bonds to domestic investors in current fiscal year.

In a regulatory filing, SBI said its board has "accorded approval for raising funds in INR by issue of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 Bonds, up to an amount of Rs 20,000 crore to domestic investors during FY26, subject to GOI approval wherever required".

Shares of SBI were trading at Rs 831, up 1.74 per cent over previous close on the BSE.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

