Balmer Lawrie targets Rs 6,000 crore revenue by 2030, pivots focus to logistics growth

Diversified public sector conglomerate Balmer Lawrie is on track to grow its topline to about ₹6,000 crore by 2030, with the logistics business set to contribute around 45-50 per cent of the company’s revenue.

The company is also looking to wind down its oilfield and refinery services business, citing a lack of viability.

Logistics has emerged as the company’s growth engine, supported by railway logistics, warehousing, and cold chain. The commissioning of a third-party logistics warehousing project near Dankuni has already seen 50,000 square feet of its 150,000 square feet capacity occupied.

“As of now, it looks like logistics will end the year as our highest revenue-earning cluster. By 2030, we expect 45–50 per cent of our revenue to come from logistics,” Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri, chairman and managing director, Balmer Lawrie, said. To expand capacity in an asset-light manner, Balmer Lawrie is exploring collaborations with the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) to utilise land parcels across strategic locations.

The travel and vacations business, though impacted by global conflicts, airspace closures, and higher fares, has shown resilience, Palchaudhuri said. Ticketing remains the largest contributor, with Europe and Asia being the most popular destinations. “The US is not a major market for us, so we don’t expect a significant impact this year,” he said amid the US proposing a $250 US visa integrity fee, effective from October.

On the tapering down of the oilfield and refinery business, Palchaudhuri said, “It has always been a very small business for us. We are gradually tapering it down, serving existing orders but not bidding for new ones.”