Ball rolls for PAN 2.0 as LTIMindtree bags Rs 1,435 crore overhaul project

The income tax department has selected LTIMindtree to implement the PAN 2.0 project, which is expected to go live next year. The company will act as the managed service provider for the design, development, implementation, operations and maintenance of the project. In November 2024, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved the project with a capital outlay of ₹1,435 crore.

What is PAN 2.0?

ADVERTISEMENT

PAN 2.0 is an e-governance project of the Income Tax Department to enhance the quality of PAN services through the adoption of the latest technology. Under this project, the department is consolidating all processes related to PAN allotment for new applicants and updates and corrections for existing PAN holders. Additionally, online PAN validation service will also be available to user agencies such as financial institutions, banks, government agencies, and central and state government departments.

How is it different?

At present, three different portals host the PAN-related services — e-Filing portal, UTIITSL portal and Protean e-Gov portal. In PAN 2.0, all the services will be hosted on a unified portal of the IT department.

The range of services available online would include allotment, updation and correction of PAN, online PAN validation and verification, Aadhaar-PAN linking and request for printing of physical PAN card. The online processes will be done free of cost, while for a physical PAN card, the applicant will have to pay a fee of ₹50 for domestic delivery, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Do I make a fresh application for a card?

The existing PAN holders are not required to apply for a new PAN under PAN 2.0. However, if an existing PAN holder wants to make any correction/updation in details such as email, mobile or address or demographic details such as name, date of birth, he/she may do so after the PAN 2.0 project commences. Till then, PAN holders can avail of the Aadhaar-based online facility for updation/correction provided by NSDL and UTIITSL. The existing valid PAN cards will continue to be valid under PAN 2.0.

If my existing PAN card does not have a QR code, do I need a new one?

The QR code, which helps in PAN validation, has been incorporated in the PAN cards issued since 2017-18 and will continue under the PAN 2.0 project. PAN holders having an old PAN Card without a QR code have the option to apply for a new card with a QR code in the existing PAN system as well as in PAN 2.0.

Will the IT department send me an email?

No. Such emails have been identified as fake, and the government has advised not to click on links in suspicious emails and to avoid downloading attachments or responding to emails and messages seeking financial and sensitive information.