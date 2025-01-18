As Hindenburg Research dies, YouTube video of British DJ’s Bali gig gets fresh life

Nathan Anderson has disbanded his firm, Hindenburg Research — the US short-seller that leapt to prominence with a report two years ago that accused India’s Adani Group of malpractices.

Anderson may quit reporting and accounting, but he has given life to not just a raging debate in Parliament but also a performance by British DJ Lee Burridge, a regular performer at the Burning Man festival.

Burridge was influential in the underground club scene in Hong Kong in the 1990s, according to the internet.

So what does he have to do with Hindenburg Research?

Anderson wrote a long farewell note on his website, titled ‘Gratitude.’ After signing off, he had a postscript.

“If you are chasing something you think you want or need, or are doubting whether you are enough, take a minute and give this a listen. It had a big impact on me at a pivotal time.” Anderson wrote.

What is it? An electronic dance music performance in Bali, recorded on February 7, 2020, a time the world was entering panic mode because of Covid.

“Cercle is an artistic movement that hosts and curates experiences, events, festivals, a record label, and immersive musical journeys,” says the video’s description on YouTube . “At the intersection of music, aesthetics, heritage, and video, Cercle aims to create and produce innovative experiences on a global scale, highlighting unique artists on unique stages, offering a new perspective on the cultural and natural legacy of our world.”

The performance tales place on the rooftop of a seaside apartment in daylight. Lush greenery surrounds the apartment. Scores of people groove while the music plays for one hour and 45 minutes.

The video is titled “Lee Burridge at Omnia Bali in Indonesia for Cercle.” It has 13 million (1.3 crore) views and counting.

Here are some comments since Anderson posted about the live performance.

“Who is watching this because of Hindenburg?

“Hidenburg sent me here!!!!! Enjoy your retirement big dawg ”

“HINDENBURG! WE WILL MISS YOU!”

“You are the man Nate and the rest of the Hindenburg team !”

“What legend of a company it was!”

“Party on, Nate.”

“Chill Hindenburg moment.”

“We are not fearless—we just have faith in the truth and hope it leads us down the right path.” - Nate Anderson, Founder of Hindenburg Research.”

“We will miss you Hindenburg, I’m glad we have a short seller research firm nowadays, they make Wall Street naked under the sun. You are the true analysts of finance.”

“Who is watching this because of Hindenburg?” comment by @sthefreak2094 takes the prize as the most liked.

“Nate, thank you’ and ‘Ravish Kumar (with a thumb up emoji.)”

As one user posted on the video a few years ago, “A good DJ doesn’t need strobe lights or holi colors, just need talent.”

Maybe, a farewell note too?