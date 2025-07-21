MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Alaska Airlines halts operations after major IT system outage

The Seattle-based airline said there would be residual impacts to its operations throughout the evening, without providing more specific details

Reuters Published 21.07.25, 12:24 PM
FILE PHOTO: Alaska Airlines commercial airplanes are shown parked in San Diego

FILE PHOTO: Alaska Airlines commercial airplanes are shown parked in San Diego Reuters

U.S. carrier Alaska Airlines grounded all of its flights after experiencing an IT outage on Sunday that impacted its systems, the company said, without specifying the nature of the outage.

"At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday (0300 GMT on Monday), Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that's impacting our operations. We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights," Alaska said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Sunday evening.

The Seattle-based airline said there would be residual impacts to its operations throughout the evening, without providing more specific details.

The FAA did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours.

The FAA status page showed all destinations being impacted by the ground stop of Alaska's mainline aircraft, and Horizon's ground stop.

Alaska Air Group maintains an operational fleet of 238 Boeing 737 aircraft, and 87 Embraer 175 aircraft, according to its website.

In June, Alaska Air Group-owned Hawaiian Airlines said some of its IT systems were disrupted by a hack. Alaska Air Group said it was still determining the financial impact of the hack.

