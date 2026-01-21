Ajanta Pharma promoters to take controlling stake in Burger King India franchisee

Owners of Ajanta Pharma are taking a controlling stake in a company that owns the master franchise of Burger King brand in India and Indonesia.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, (RBA), the company operating the fast food chain Burger King in India, said Inspira Global will acquire a controlling stake in the company, marking the exit of existing promoter QSR Asia Pte. Ltd., which is majority owned by Everstone Capital.

Inspira Global is promoted by Aayush Agrawal and Madhusudan Agrawal, having diversified interests spanning real estate, food and beverage (China Wok), pharmaceuticals, luxury home products and clean energy.

According to the contours of the deal, Inspira will acquire the entire 11.26 per cent stake held by QSR Asia for about ₹460 crore, while also infusing fresh capital of around ₹1,500 crore into RBA. This includes a preferential allotment of equity shares worth about ₹900 crore and warrants worth about ₹600 crore.

The deal will be executed through Lenexis Foodworks Private Limited, Inspira Global’s food and beverage arm, which operates more than 250 Chinese Wok restaurants across over 45 cities in India. The transactions will trigger a mandatory open offer to RBA’s public shareholders under Sebi takeover regulations.

Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal of Inspira Global said the group sees the acquisition as a long-term bet on India’s fast-growing quick service restaurant market.

“We will continue to build and grow this business, in line with the vision of RBA and are excited to work together with the existing management team,” he said.

Rajeev Varman, whole-time director and group chief executive officer of Restaurant Brands Asia, said, “We believe this will enable us to continue our strong growth journey. RBA will continue to operate with its existing leadership team, operational structure and brand identity fully intact as we remain firmly focused on executing our growth plans.”