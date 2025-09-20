Air India urges web check-in as cyberattack disrupts Heathrow, Brussels, Berlin flights

Air India on Saturday advised passengers flying to London from India to complete web check-in before arriving at airports, following a cyberattack that disrupted check-in and boarding systems at major European airports, including London Heathrow.

"A third-party passenger system disruption at Heathrow may cause delays in the check-in process. Our ground teams in London are working to minimise inconvenience,” the airline said.

“Passengers flying with us from London today are advised to complete their web check-in before arriving at the airport to help ensure a smooth experience," it added..

The cyberattack affected airports in London, Brussels, and Berlin, leading to flight delays and cancellations. Brussels Airport reported at least four flight cancellations on Saturday.

Eurocontrol, the European aviation watchdog, asked airlines to cancel half of all flights to and from the airport between 4:00 am GMT Saturday and 2:00 am GMT Sunday.

Brussels Airport said the attack disrupted automated systems, forcing manual check-in and boarding procedures.

Collins Aerospace, the provider of check-in and boarding systems for several airlines globally, confirmed that the cyberattack was affecting “select airports,” impacting electronic customer check-in and baggage drop.