Air India to shift 60 domestic flights to Delhi airport’s Terminal 2 from October 26

Tata Group-owned full-service carrier Air India announced on Friday that a section of its domestic operations will move from Terminal 3 (T3) to Terminal 2 (T2) at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport starting October 26, 2025.

The airline said the change is aimed at improving terminal management and supporting ongoing expansion work at T3. Passengers have been advised to check their flight details carefully to avoid inconvenience.

“Starting 26th October 2025, Air India will adjust their domestic operations at Delhi Airport to support T3 expansion activities: Air India: 60 out of 180 daily domestic flights will shift to Terminal 2 (T2). All international flights continue to operate from T3. Passengers are advised to keep their contact details updated and check flight/terminal info via our website, app, or 24x7 support,” Air India wrote in an X post.

According to Air India’s official website, the flights operating out of T2 will have numbers starting with “AI1XXX,” such as AI1737 and AI1787.

The terminal shift coincides with Air India’s broader network expansion under its “Northern Winter Schedule,” which also takes effect on October 26. The carrier recently announced the addition of 174 weekly flights across key domestic and short-haul international routes to meet rising passenger demand.

Among international routes, Delhi–Kuala Lumpur services will increase from seven to ten flights a week from November 15, while Delhi–Denpasar (Bali) will also expand from seven to ten weekly flights beginning December 1.

Domestically, Rajasthan will see a significant boost in connectivity with new and increased frequencies.

Air India will operate three daily flights between Delhi and Jaipur, two daily flights between Delhi and Jaisalmer, and raise Delhi–Udaipur services from two to three per day. Mumbai will also see increased frequencies to Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur ahead of the tourist season.

Additional flights will connect major cities in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. From October 26, the Delhi–Indore route will rise to four daily flights, while both Delhi–Bhopal and Mumbai–Indore will each gain one additional frequency. In Gujarat, services on Mumbai–Bhuj and Delhi–Rajkot will double.

Other cities benefiting from added capacity include Varanasi, Raipur, Port Blair, Aurangabad, Guwahati, Nagpur, Dehradun, Patna, and Amritsar, reinforcing Air India’s domestic network ahead of the winter travel rush.

The airline also highlighted progress on its fleet modernization efforts.

“Air India’s retrofit programme for its legacy Airbus A320neo aircraft, launched in September 2024, is nearing completion this month. Of the 27 legacy A320neo aircraft, 26 have been retrofitted with brand-new cabin interiors featuring three classes: Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class. Combined with other modern single-aisle aircraft, Air India now operates over 100 A320 Family aircraft with world-class cabin interiors, delivering a significantly enhanced travel experience on more than 80 domestic and short-haul international routes,” the release noted.