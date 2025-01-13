Big boost for Chhattisgarh as Adani group set to invest Rs 75,000 crore across sectors

The Adani group is set to invest ₹75,000 crore in Chhattisgarh across sectors such as power, cement, education, healthcare, tourism and skill development.

This was disclosed by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Chhattisgarh, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The post said that in a meeting with Vishnu Deo Sai, the chief minister of the state, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, has announced a planned investment of ₹60,000 crore to expand the group’s power plants in Raipur, Korba and Raigarh.

This will enhance the state’s total power generation capacity by an additional 6,120 mega watt (mw).

Adani also committed ₹5,000 crore to the development and expansion of the group's cement plants in the state.

"On the advice of Hon’ble CM, he assured the state government of a ₹10,000-crore impetus over the next four years to support initiatives in education, healthcare, skill development, and tourism under CSR and beyond from the Adani Group,’’ the CMO said.

The meeting also explored potential collaboration in manufacturing defence-related equipment and establishing data centres and a global capability centre in Chhattisgarh.

The investments are expected to drive economic growth, create job opportunities and enhance the state's overall development, the post said.

Adani Power’s Raigarh unit is a coal-based plant and has a capacity of 600mw, while the Raipur unit has a capacity of 137mw.

In August last year, Adani Power had received the nod from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad bench, to acquire 100 per cent in Lanco Amarkantak Power (LAPL).

LAPL operates a 600mw thermal power plant (Phase-I) at Pathadi Village in Korba District, Chhattisgarh. A large part of the power generated from Phase-I capacity is supplied to Haryana and Madhya Pradesh discoms under long-term power purchase arrangements.

Adani Power had then said that LAPL also has a long-term fuel supply agreement with South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India. Further, it is also setting up 1,320mw expansion capacity under Phase-II of the project.

Adani Power has an operational capacity of more 17,550mw according to an investor presentation made in November 2024. It is planning to take up this capacity to 30,670mw.

Its plants are spread across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand. The company posted revenues of ₹29,537 crore in the first half of this fiscal and a net profit of ₹7,210 crore during the period.

