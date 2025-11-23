Airports Authority of India set to launch online monitoring system to track progress of airport projects in real time

State-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI), which undertakes significant capital expenditure every financial year, will soon launch an online monitoring system to track the progress of its projects in real time, a senior official said.

Apart from developing and maintaining airports, AAI also provides air traffic management services.

A senior AAI official told PTI, "The online monitoring system, for which work has been going for one year, will be launched in the coming weeks."

"The focus is to monitor projects on a real-time basis and that the progress can be checked round-the-clock to ensure that there are no delays in implementation," the official added.

The online monitoring system will use CCTV images, visuals of the project works shot by drones, and videos, among other inputs, to track progress.

Currently, AAI is carrying out around 25 projects at various airports, including upgradation works. These projects involve capital expenditure ranging from Rs 200 crore to Rs 500 crore.

According to the civil aviation ministry's annual report, AAI is projected to have incurred capital expenditure of more than Rs 6,400 crore during the period from January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

AAI manages 137 airports, which include 24 international, 10 customs, 80 domestic, and 23 domestic civil enclaves, as per its website.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha in August, the civil aviation ministry said, "AAI and PPP partners incurred a capital expenditure of more than Rs 96,000 crore during 2019-20 to 2024-25 for the development, upgradation and modernisation of various airports."

Currently, there are more than 160 airports in the country.