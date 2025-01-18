MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 18 January 2025

687MHz spectrum to be diverted to telecom operators for 5G services: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

The move aims to address demands for telecom spectrum, which is projected to reach 2000MHz by 2030. The refarmed spectrum, valued at approximately Rs 2 lakh crore, will soon be auctioned

Our Special Correspondent Published 18.01.25, 11:32 AM
Communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. File picture

The Union cabinet has approved the refarming of 687MHz of spectrum held by government ministries and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) to support 5G and future 6G services, communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

The move aims to address demands for telecom spectrum, which is projected to reach 2000MHz by 2030. The refarmed spectrum, valued at approximately 2 lakh crore, will soon be auctioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The refarming initiative reallocates spectrum from key government entities, including the ministry of defence, Isro and the ministry of information and broadcasting to the department of telecommunications (DoT) for sale to telcos.

Of the total 687 MHz approved for refarming, 328 MHz will be released immediately, with the remainder becoming available in phases by 2030.

The available spectrum totals 900MHz, leaving a shortfall of 1,100MHz to meet the demand by 2030. With this initiative, the total spectrum available rises to 1,587MHz, narrowing the gap to 413MHz.

A committee of Secretaries (CoS) has been tasked with identifying additional spectrum from government ministries and departments. The committee is expected to deliver further recommendations by mid 2025.

A significant portion of the refarmed spectrum comes from Isro, which currently uses the 6GHz band for satellite operations. The government has proposed transitioning Isro’s satellite operations to the Ku-band (12 GHz).

The move has raised concerns about potential interference with satellite systems and the implications for India’s space programme.

Analysts cautioned that prioritising the 6GHz band for telecom services could inadvertently benefit Chinese telecom equipment manufacturers, such as Huawei and ZTE, which dominate this spectrum’s ecosystem, posing potential security risks.

However, technology companies represented by the Broadband India Forum (BIF) have voiced concerns about allocating the entire 6GHz band to telecom operators.

“The government approval for refarming the 1100MHz and earmarking the upper 6GHz spectrum for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) services, the Broadband India Forum is distressed by this decision and strongly urges the government to reconsider.

“While reports suggest a phased approach, with 320 MHz of spectrum initially released for auction, BIF remains steadfast in its belief that the 6GHz band should be delicensed, to stay at par with global standards,” T.V. Ramachandran, president of the BIF, said.

RELATED TOPICS

Spectrum 5G Services Jyotiraditya Scindia Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Telecom Operators
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Culpable homicide: Stiff charge by Bengal CID in mom case ahead of RG Kar verdict

FIR drawn up at Kotwali police station in Midnapore town also accuses the doctors of reckless or negligent acts endangering human life, and of knowingly disobeying the law as public servants and conducting themselves in a way that had injured a person
Saif Ali Khan.
Quote left Quote right

Saif is fortunate to have escaped a serious spinal injury. He should thank his stars

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT