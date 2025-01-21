MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
18 companies on Modi government’s PLI scheme list for white goods

The selection comes from the third round of the scheme, which attracted 38 applications in October 2024, proposing investments of Rs 4,121 crore

Our Special Correspondent Published 21.01.25, 12:24 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

As many as 18 companies, including Voltas, MIRC Electronics, Lumax Industries and UNO Minda, will benefit from the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods, with a total committed investment of 2,299 crore, an official said on Monday.

The selection comes from the third round of the scheme, which attracted 38 applications in October 2024, proposing investments of 4,121 crore.

“These companies include 10 manufacturers of components of air conditioners and eight manufacturers of LED lights, with committed investment of 2,299 crore,” the commerce and industry ministry said.

In addition, it said, six existing PLI beneficiaries have been provisionally selected to upgrade to higher investment categories, committing an additional investment of 1,217 crore.

It added that for air conditioners, companies will be manufacturing components such as compressors, copper tubes, and heat exchangers among others.

Similarly, for LED lights, LED chip packaging, drivers, engines, light management systems and metallised films for capacitors will be manufactured in India.

“Altogether, 84 companies under the PLI Scheme for white goods are set to bring investments of 10,478 crore, resulting in production worth 1,72,663 crore,” it said.

According to the ministry, Voltas Components has committed to invest 256.73 crore to manufacture compressors. With a 51.5 crore investment, MIRC Electronics has proposed to make AC products like motors and heat exchangers.

The other applicants which are provisionally selected in the third round of PLI scheme for air conditioners included Jupiter Aluminium Industries with a committed investment of 618 crore, Ram Ratna Wires (253 crore), SMEL Steel Structural (541.29 crore), and Next Generation Manufacturers (121.35 crore).

Similarly in the LED lights category, Lumax has committed 60 crore investment to make LED drivers. Uno Minda would invest 19.82 crore.

