1,000 companies to float IPOs in next two fiscal years: Investment bankers body AIBI

A total of 1,000 companies are expected to float initial public offerings (IPOs) in the next two financial years, the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) said on Friday.

This remarkable number of initial public offerings would be driven by economic growth, favourable market conditions and improvements in the regulatory framework.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the total amount of fundraising through IPOs and qualified institutional placements (QIPs) is anticipated to be more than Rs 3 lakh crore in next fiscal (FY26), the apex body for investment bankers said.

The Indian capital market has been growing at an enormous pace over the past few years.

In the last six fiscal years till date, 851 companies -- 281 main-board, 570 SMEs -- floated their IPOs raising collectively Rs 4.58 lakh crore.

In FY 2024, a total of Rs 67,955 crore was mobilised through IPOs. This includes Rs 61,860 crore via main-board and Rs 6,095 crore through SME. Moreover, 61 QIPs raised around Rs 68,972 crore.

"India achieved an unprecedented feat in 2024 by securing the top position globally in terms of IPO volume. With 335 IPOs, India successfully surpassed both the US and Europe, with more than the number of IPOs listed compared to the US and Europe.

"Fund mobilisation through IPO has been on the rise for the last two financial years and will continue to rise in 2026 as well. The total amount of capital formation via IPOs, and QIPs is expected to be more than Rs 3 lakh crores in next fiscal, i.e. FY 26," Mahavir Lunawat, Chairman of AIBI, said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.