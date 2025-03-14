Mirror on a people

Book: THE GUJARATIS: A PORTRAIT OF A COMMUNITY

Author: Salil Tripathi

As Indians, we have always stated, quite proudly, that we are diverse and, yet, united: the slogan, ‘unity in diversity’, is synonymous with our identity. But it is equally true that we actually know very little about one another except for some version of one another’s culture which has been made popular by mainstream media and politics. Punjabis, for instance, are portrayed doing the bhangra at the drop of the hat; Tamils, on the other hand, are believed to savour only idlis and dosas. In The Gujaratis, Salil Tripathi presents his personal journey of rediscovering what it means to be a Gujarati as well as the many versions of being one.

This 700+ page book is divided into twelve parts with eighty-seven chapters, each of them giving a peek into a different flavour of Gujarat that Tripathi wants to present. Starting with the question of identity, it delves deeper into the various aspects of what makes one a Gujarati, whether it is simply the language, or a location, or maybe something more complex than what seems to be on the surface. Tripathi also raises an important question on what exactly constitutes ‘Asmita’, which is a prominent element of the Gujarati identity. Subsequently, he goes on to talk about the different communities that are found in the state and reveals their social status. This is then followed by the history of the land that includes the aspect of migration by members of the community to other countries. Towards the end of the book, Tripathi touches upon more delicate themes such as love, belonging, hatred and hope, revealing the diverse realities.

Capturing an entire culture in just one book is impossible; one is tempted to include as many things as one would like to. But it is equally necessary to write like an editor. One thing that needs to be stated quite clearly is that The Gujaratis is not encyclopaedic in its scale; instead, it is a subjective account of the author’s journey of seeking what exactly it means to be a Gujarati. That clarity allows the reader to experience the book in a different way even though you might already know things about the said community.

The honesty with which Tripathi has dealt with the subject is refreshing and humbling at the same time. In se­veral chapters, he has been able to highlight the contradictions that exist within the Gujarati community, be they related to food choices or politics — the proud reclamation of M.K. Gandhi and the Otherisation of Muslims that exists simultaneously is an example of the latter. The fact that Tripathi has not shied away from talking critically about the ills of Gujarati society, including its divisive politics, is commendable, es­pecially since it might attract the ire of many. The closing message of hope is what holds the entire context of Gujarati culture together.